Man injured in shooting outside downtown Hartford restaurant

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting outside of a popular restaurant in downtown Hartford leaves the community on high alert.

In less than one week, two people have been shot on Allyn Street in downtown Hartford. The latest shooting happened Tuesday night after a fight inside The Russell led to a shooting outside.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, they located evidence of a shooting, according to police. Moments later, police said a man in his 30s arrived at St. Francis Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. He is listed in critical stable but condition, according to police.

A neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous, heard the chaos unfold outside.

“Hearing people arguing, then someone crossing the street, going into the car, grabbing a gun,” the eyewitness told News 8. “You know, like, targeting somebody. Nobody’s screaming stop. Nobody helping.”

Lt. Aaron Boisvert said dispatchers received a call about a fight involving shots fired. Police said the shooting was a result of a fight that started inside the restaurant.

“Downtown, typically we don’t see this kind of violence anymore,” Boisvert said.

Less than a week ago, on Thanksgiving morning, one person was shot on the same street. Tuesday’s incident marked the city’s 150th shooting victim this year.

“This time last year, we had 198. So, we’re down by 48,” Boisvert said.

Police are talking to witnesses and reviewing private and city cameras. But both incidents have left downtown dwellers on edge, wishing restaurant-goers would drink less and go home earlier.

“It’s not safe,” the eyewitness said. “We have children in the property that we live at. It’s too much violence that keeps happening.”

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at (860)-722-8477.