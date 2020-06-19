Hartford PD seize illegal fireworks, firearms from suspect on parole

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police arrested an unidentified person on parole Thursday evening for possession of drugs, illegal firearms, and over 100 illegal fireworks.
Police said Vice & Narcotics Division detectives executed a search warrant after the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
As a result of the investigation, police seized:
- two unlawfully possessed firearms
- ammunition
- 15 grams fentanyl
- suboxone films
- over 100 firework devices
- $1,100 cash
Police said the suspect was already on special parole for a 2015 firearm related arrest.
This investigation is still active and ongoing.