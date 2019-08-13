Hartford PD: Shooting on Park Street, one injured

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Park Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police report that during a shooting in the area of Park Street, an 18-year-old male was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Detectives are on the scene and the investigation is under way.

Police report that Park Street is closed between Hazel Street and Sisson/New Park Avenue for the time being.

