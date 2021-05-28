Hartford PD: Suspect in Albany Ave. homicide arrested; held on $1.25 million bond

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police and the US Marshalls have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened on Albany Avenue earlier this month.

Hartford police arrested 25-year-old Jorge Rodriguez-Dones of Hartford on Thursday without incident. He was charged with Manslaughter First Degree with a Firearm and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit.

At around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, police said they responded to St. Francis Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. The victim, identified as 43-year-old Levar Jackson of West Hartford, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was listed in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police determined the homicide occurred on the 500 block of Albany Avenue.

Rodriguez-Dones remains in custody and is being held on a $1.25 million bond.

Police were investigating several shootings in the City on May 18.