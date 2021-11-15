Hartford PD: Woman in critical condition, found shot on Putnam Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in the hospital after a shooting on Putnam Street Monday night.

At about 10:02 p.m., Hartford Police were called to the area of 48 Putnam Street on a Shot Spotter activation.

Arriving officers found a woman in her 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).