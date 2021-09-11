Hartford PD: Woman injured in shooting on Hazel Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A woman was injured in a shooting that happened Friday night on Hazel Street.

Around 11:05 p.m., officers responded to Sisson Avenue at Capitol Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Police located a woman victim, in her forties, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers determined the shooting occurred in the area of 43 Hazel Street.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).