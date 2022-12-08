Mugshots of the nine arrestees. (SOURCE: Hartford Police Department)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine individuals were arrested after police conducted a prostitution detail in Hartford on Wednesday.

Hartford police said they received numerous complaints of prostitution activity taking place on Wethersfield Avenue and Franklin Avenue from citizens and business owners in the area.

Officers from the Hartford police vice and narcotics division, street crimes unit and south community service conducted an operation to address the prostitution activity.

Parents of teen killed in Farmington crash sue Live Nation for ‘promoting excessive drinking’

Hartford police said they conducted an operation and had an undercover officer pose as a prostitute. The police then targeted individuals who attempted to pay someone to engage in sexual conduct, officials said.

As a result of the operation, nine individuals were arrested and charged with patronizing a prostitute.

Mugshots of the nine arrestees. (SOURCE: Hartford Police Department)

The arrestees were identified as: