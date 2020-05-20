Hartford police arrest, identify suspect of Monday shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested and identified the suspect of a shooting incident that occurred Monday.

According to the Hartford Police Department, officers responded to 121 Kent Street on Monday at 2:19 p.m. for a shot spotter activation alert. Police say five rounds were fired and a victim, who arrived at St. Francis Hospital shortly after the event, suffered from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was listed to be in stable condition.

During the investigation, police observed the reported suspect vehicle traveling on Albany Avenue. Police approached the car and conductive and investigative detention fo the driver, who was found in possession of an allegedly stolen handgun, crack cocaine and $7,532.

Police identified the driver as Devonte Channer, 25 of Bloomfield, and was arrested on narcotic and firearm charges. His bond is set at $250,000.