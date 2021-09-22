Hartford police arrests woman in connection to fatal August car crash

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, CONN. (WTNH)– Hartford police arrested a woman Wednesday morning, who is connected to a fatal motor vehicle crash in August 2021.

On August 13, Hartford police responded to the area of 1313 Main Street due to a serious car crash.

According to reports, police found Cecil Greene, 55, suffering from injuries after getting struck by a vehicle. The driver, 25-year-old Tyra Givens, stayed on the scene.

Greene was transported to Hartford Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

After the investigation, the Crime Scene Division detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Givens. On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Givens was taken into custody and was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure of a vehicle operator to exercise reasonable care when near a vulnerable pedestrian.

Givens is currently held on bond and is awaiting a court appearance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

New Britain High School to shift to remote learning temporarily due to difficult transition for some students

News /

40 firefighters respond to fire on Ann Road in South Windsor that left home uninhabitable

News /

Teachers hold Freedom to Thrive rally in Hartford

News /

Cardiologist doctor talks about the signs and concerns of atrial fibrillation

News /

Hartford man arrested after police chase from Bristol to Plainville

News /

Connecticut woman speaking out and taking on Johnson & Johnson in lawsuit

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss