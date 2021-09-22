Hartford police arrests woman in connection to fatal August car crash

HARTFORD, CONN. (WTNH)– Hartford police arrested a woman Wednesday morning, who is connected to a fatal motor vehicle crash in August 2021.

On August 13, Hartford police responded to the area of 1313 Main Street due to a serious car crash.

According to reports, police found Cecil Greene, 55, suffering from injuries after getting struck by a vehicle. The driver, 25-year-old Tyra Givens, stayed on the scene.

Greene was transported to Hartford Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

After the investigation, the Crime Scene Division detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Givens. On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Givens was taken into custody and was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure of a vehicle operator to exercise reasonable care when near a vulnerable pedestrian.

Givens is currently held on bond and is awaiting a court appearance.