Hartford police asking for public’s assistance in identifying person connected to January homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are asking the public for help in identifying a person police believe is connected to a homicide that happened back in January.

Police said on Jan. 29, 2021, 28-year-old Corey Adbiaziz of Hartford was shot and killed in the area of 1994 Main Street.

Police released photos of the individual police believe is connected to the homicide.

In the photos, he is described to be wearing green sweatpants, a black zippered hooded
sweatshirt, black mask and a pair of Yeezy Season 7 Desert Boots color House Blue.

Hartford police are looking to identify this individual, who police believe is connected to a January Homicide. Photo: Hartford Police Department
Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Hartford PD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

