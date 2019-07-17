Hartford Police declare Wednesday’s serious stabbing incident now a homicide investigation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hartford stabbing investigation that occurred on Wednesday is now been declared as a homicide, according to police.

Hartford police have put a suspect into custody after a stabbing incident on Nelson Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police then found the suspect several blocks away from the scene, and that the suspect stabbed an adult male victim. The victim, 36-year-old Hartford resident Quin Neal, was in serious condition throughout Wednesday with stab wounds to the chest and leg.

Police announced early Thursday morning that the victim died. The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

The suspect, Quinton Neal, 33 of Hartford, was taken into custody soon after the attack.

This is an ongoing investigation.

