Hartford Police investigate shooting at The West Indian Social Club

Hannah St. Jean

Posted: / Updated:
2018 Hartford Police Car Generic_1522349352594.jpg.jpg

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police investigate shooting on Main Street overnight Sunday.

At approximately 12:55 a.m., Hartford Police Officers were on a directed patrol in the area of The West Indian Social Club on 3340 Main Street, when a person came up to them with reports of ‘shots fired’ inside the club.

The Officers immediately entered and evacuated the scene.

Moments later, one of the injured, a man in his twenties, arrived at a local hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay connected with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as further information becomes available.

