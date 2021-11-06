HARTFORD Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police investigate stabbing on Edgewood Street Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched to the area of 156 Edgewood Street at 5:44 a.m. on reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man in his twenties suffering from several stab wounds.

The man was alert and conscious on scene. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials determined the stabbing occurred after an altercation at an after-hours party in a private home.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay updated with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as further information becomes available.