Hartford police make six firearm arrests, two stolen vehicle recoveries Friday night

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police had a busy night on Friday, making several firearm arrests and stolen vehicle recoveries in the Capital City.

In total, Hartford police officers seized six firearms and recovered two stolen cars. Two incidents happened just on Main Street. It is not known if any of these incidents are connected in any way. Hartford police released the photos of the seized firearms on social media Saturday.

In the 1900 block of Main Street, two adults were arrested during a vehicle stop, where one stolen handgun was recovered.

Photo: Hartford Police

Southeast Community Service Officers arrested a previously convicted felon during a traffic stop on Preston Street. Officers seized a loaded revolver and PCP.

Photo: Hartford Police

On the 1000 block of Asylum Avenue, police conducted a vehicle stop, followed by an armed foot pursuit. Police arrested a previously convicted felon and seized a stolen loaded handgun.

Photo: Hartford Police

Hartford police responded to Shot Spotter activation at the 3200 block of Main Street. Police arrested a previously convicted felon and seized a gun and casing.

Photo: Hartford Police

Police arrested two men in the area of Sargeant Street during a firearm investigation, where they were found to have unlawful possession of two firearms and a 30-round extended magazine. Hartford PD Violent Crimes Unit, Auto Theft Unit, and Connecticut State Police responded to this incident.