Hartford Police seize over 4,800 bags of fentanyl from Manchester man

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police seized 4,860 bags of fentanyl and 90 grams of unpackaged fentanyl following a traffic stop.
Police arrested David Cintron, 24, of Manchester. He received multiple charges including Possession of Narcotics, operating a drug factory, and driving without a license.
In regards to the incident, Hartford Police said in a social media post, “If you don’t think that fatal overdoses would have likely come from this being out on the streets, you are kidding yourself.”