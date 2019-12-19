Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Hartford Police seize over 4,800 bags of fentanyl from Manchester man

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Hartford police department

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police seized 4,860 bags of fentanyl and 90 grams of unpackaged fentanyl following a traffic stop.

Police arrested David Cintron, 24, of Manchester. He received multiple charges including Possession of Narcotics, operating a drug factory, and driving without a license.

In regards to the incident, Hartford Police said in a social media post, “If you don’t think that fatal overdoses would have likely come from this being out on the streets, you are kidding yourself.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

ESPN donates toys, new van to Salvation Army

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "ESPN donates toys, new van to Salvation Army"

2nd teen arrested in death of 71-year-old Hartford grandmother hit by car fleeing shooting scene

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "2nd teen arrested in death of 71-year-old Hartford grandmother hit by car fleeing shooting scene"

Hartford PD: Car attempting to flee shooting backs into, kills 71-year-old woman

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford PD: Car attempting to flee shooting backs into, kills 71-year-old woman"

Parking meter fees in Downtown New Britain to be suspended for holiday shopping

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Parking meter fees in Downtown New Britain to be suspended for holiday shopping"

Police investigate after body found in Canton river

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigate after body found in Canton river"

West Hartford firefighters save dog from house fire

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Hartford firefighters save dog from house fire"
More Hartford

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss