Hatchet-wielding 16-year-old breaks into Watertown home, attacks juvenile inside, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Watertown teen has been arrested after police said he broke into a home and tried to kill a juvenile with a hatchet.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home near Morris Town Line Highway and Bassett Road in Watertown.

Upon arrival, police learned that the suspect entered the home and started to attack a juvenile in the head, legs and hands with an “edged weapon.”

Family members learned of the intrusion and intervened by distracting the attacker.

A family member then chased the suspect, known to the victim as a 16-year-old from Watertown, who jumped out of a second-story window and ran into the woods with the family member chasing him.

Officers set up a perimeter and entered the woods searching for the suspect. The Connecticut State Police Patrol and K9 Divisions were also called to search the area.

Officers were able to make phone contact with the suspect, who made his location known. Police went to his location and took him into custody.

Investigators recovered a hatchet, large kitchen knife and a machete along with duct tape and binoculars.

The juvenile was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The unidentified suspect was charged with criminal attempt at murder, home invasion,
assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, stalking in the first
degree, risk of injury to a minor and burglary in the first degree.

Police said the victim knew the suspect but they were not friends. They said this was a targeted attack.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Litchfield

'You are now us': Teen finds forever home with 60-year-old adopted parents in New Milford

News /

Mother of two Watertown teens shot and killed charged in connection with their deaths

News /

Hunters Ambulance employee accused of throwing Molotov cocktails, intentionally setting 4 fires around CT

News /

WATCH LIVE: State Police give an update on the targeted arson attacks that occurred across the state Saturday

News /

PD: 4 targeted fires set with Molotov cocktails in CT Saturday reportedly set by Hunters Ambulance employee

News /

Exclusive look at devastation at Hole in the Wall Gang Camp following fire; hope ahead as funding goals met for rebuild

News /
More Litchfield

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss