Breaking News
PD: Arrest made after loaded gun found in Hartford student’s backpack

High court agrees to hear woman’s expedited appeal

Crime

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Doctor Killed_1524825420689

This booking photo released Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, by the Connecticut State Police shows Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi, charged with murder in the death of her 84-year-old husband Pierluigi Bigazzi, who had not been seen for months. He was a professor of laboratory science and pathology at The University of Connecticut Health Center in Farmington, Conn. She […]

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s highest court has agreed to hear an expedited appeal of a judge’s ruling allowing the state to continue its prosecution of a woman charged with killing her husband, a UConn Medical School doctor.

Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi is charged with using a hammer to fatally beat 84-year-old Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi at their Burlington home. His body was discovered in February 2018, but authorities say he may have been dead for months.

Related: Report: Burlington scientist plans to plead not guilty to murder charges in husband’s death

Her attorneys say three files seized from the home should be dismissed as evidence. A Superior Court judge ruled that two files were admissible.

Kosuda-Bigazzi’s attorneys say they want to state Supreme Court to expedite their appeal because their client is 72.

Related: Slain doctor’s body may have been in home for months

The Hartford Courant reports that the high court granted the request and will hear the appeal in October.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss