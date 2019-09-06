High court agrees to hear woman’s expedited appeal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s highest court has agreed to hear an expedited appeal of a judge’s ruling allowing the state to continue its prosecution of a woman charged with killing her husband, a UConn Medical School doctor.
Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi is charged with using a hammer to fatally beat 84-year-old Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi at their Burlington home. His body was discovered in February 2018, but authorities say he may have been dead for months.
Her attorneys say three files seized from the home should be dismissed as evidence. A Superior Court judge ruled that two files were admissible.
Kosuda-Bigazzi’s attorneys say they want to state Supreme Court to expedite their appeal because their client is 72.
The Hartford Courant reports that the high court granted the request and will hear the appeal in October.