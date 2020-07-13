Homeless man arrested in Danbury homicide

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A homeless man was arrested on manslaughter charges Friday after a 60-year-old man was found dead outside in Danbury last month.

Police say that just before noon on June 24, officers were responding to a report of a “man down” in the area of the railroad tracks near the intersection of Garamella Blvd. and Maple Avenue, when they found 60-year-old Ricardo Uruchima, lying down in heavy brush deceased.

An investigation revealed that Uruchima had suffered multiple blunt force trauma strikes to his head and upper body. He was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner where his death was ruled a homicide.

According to police, several forms of evidence were discovered which lead detectives to the suspect, 46-year-old Carlos Guzman-Lopez. After several days of searching for him with the help of Stamford police, Guzman-Lopez was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter and assault.

Guzman-Lopez was held on a $1 million bond.

The investigation is still active and ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-796-1600. Anonymous TIPS Line is 203-790-8477.