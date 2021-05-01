Homicide investigation underway on Grafton Street in Hartford; suspect in custody

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police are investigating a domestic-related homicide that happened on Grafton Street early Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:49 a.m., patrol officers responded to Grafton Street on a report of a domestic incident.

Upon police arrival, a male victim was located with several stab wounds and was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A male suspect was taken into custody on scene.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.