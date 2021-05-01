Homicide investigation underway on Grafton Street in Hartford; suspect in custody

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police are investigating a domestic-related homicide that happened on Grafton Street early Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:49 a.m., patrol officers responded to Grafton Street on a report of a domestic incident.

Upon police arrival, a male victim was located with several stab wounds and was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A male suspect was taken into custody on scene.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Homicide investigation underway on Grafton Street in Hartford

News /

Hartford firefighters plant trees to mark Arbor Day

News /

African American leaders call for authorities to step up investigation into nooses found at Windsor construction site

News /

Noose, 5 ropes that could be interpreted at nooses found at Amazon construction site in Windsor; PD investigating

News /

Thursday marks final day of food distribution site at Rentschler Field but fight against food insecurity continues

News /

UHart men's basketball team honored for historic season, making NCAA Tournament debut

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss