HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Bloomfield Police responded to a serious assault report Friday night, finding a 77-year-old Bloomfield man with no pulse upon arrival, according to police.

A family member called 911 after hearing banging from the first floor, and found the elderly victim bleeding on the floor suffering with “severe head and facial injuries.” Responding officers provided medical aid and CPR to the man who did not have a pulse and was not breathing.

After being transported to Saint Francis Hospital medical staff was able to restore the man’s breathing. He was then admitted to the intensive care unit.

A preliminary investigation by Bloomfield Police concluded that there was a fight between the victim and 32-year-old Kevin Carter, who lived at the residence on Walsh Street.

Carter, who is being charged with first-degree assault of an elderly person, was detained in the driveway. He was treated at Hartford Hospital after saying he had difficulty breathing.

This story is developing and will be updated as needed.