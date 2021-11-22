How to keep your packages safe from porch pirates this holiday season

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re tackling your holiday shopping online this year, you’ll want to take steps to keep those deliveries and presents safe. Package thefts have been reported in several cities and towns in Connecticut.

“The person running is being a Grinch at this time of year when everyone is ordering their gifts!” said Jorge Nieves, of West Haven.

Nieves’ Ring doorbell caught a porch pirate in the act. In the video released to News 8, you can see a man stealing a package from the porch of his home in West Haven.

“It was a Barbie toy that was a gift for my niece,” explained Nieves.

Nieves said once he and his girlfriend realized what was happening, they hopped in their car to try and track the thief.

“We’re yelling at him, ‘you’re on camera and we’re on the phone with the cops!’” recounted Nieves. “He got spooked and he dumped the package on another porch. We ended up getting our package back, so that’s the good side of the story.”

About an hour before, a package was taken one street away. They’re surmising it was by the same person.

Unfortunately, incidents like these are all too common this time of year as people are starting their holiday shopping.

Police are urging everyone to do what they can to keep their deliveries safe: request a signature, leave special delivery instructions, track all purchases, and/or have packages delivered to an alternate address to avoid having a package stolen.

“I have other places where I can send it, but this is my home,” another West Haven porch pirate victim told News 8. “No one should take my packages! I paid for it.”

If you see any suspicious activity or a theft in action in your neighborhood, call the police right away.