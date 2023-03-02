WARNING: Some may find the content in this article to be disturbing

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A New York man who is accused of brutally killing and mutilating two dogs in Ridgefield went before a judge on Wednesday at Danbury Superior Court, according to authorities.

David and Erin Caviola, were devastated when they discovered their german sheperds escaped the yard after a black bear tore down their fence in November.

Lieben, a 10-year-old female, and Cimo, a 10-year-old male, were not only family to the Caviola’s but were loved by their entire neighborhood. When they disappeared friends, neighbors and officials with the Ridgefield Animal Control spent weeks searching for the missing dogs.

The Caviola’s received a tip that their dogs had been killed by a hunter from New York named Michael Konschak.

Court records showed, Konschak got in touch with a taxidermist and said he wanted work done on the bodies of two coyotes he killed. He sent photographs to the taxidermist who recognized the animals as german sheperds, not coyotes.

The taxidetmist then researched missing german sheperds in area and discovered they were the missing pets of the Caviola family.

According to court records, Konschak confessed to killing the german shepards with a crossbow while out deer hunting. Konschak claimed he did not believe the animals were dogs but eastern coyotes, in statements made in court.

Police charged Konschak with multiple offenses including tampering with evidence, forgery, and interfering with an officer, along with multiple hunting violations.

More than 70,000 people signed a petition to have Konschak answer to the charges.

The Caviola family is speaking out in the hopes another family never has to go through this pain.

“This is horrific, it has been absolutely devastating, and we don’t understand how this can happen. Nothing that we would want any family to go through, which is really why we would like to get this out,” Erin Caviola said.

A judge denied the Konscak’s motion for accelerated rehabilitation, a probationary program that allows for charges to be dropped on Wednesday. The prosecutor is now moving forward with the charges.

“The murders and skinning and beheading has taken a large emotional toll on our family, the violence of Leiben and Cimo’s death and mutilation has caused unimaginable trauma and suffering and exhaustion and has left a black hole and cloud over are usually happy and loving family,” Erin Caviola said.

The Caviola’s said their dogs were intelligent, affectionate and an absolute joy in their lives.

News 8 reached out to Konschak for comment but he did not respond.