Husband accused of killing young South Windsor mom day after Mother’s Day due in court Thursday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The husband accused of killing South Windsor mom Jessica Edwards is due in court for a pre-trial hearing Thursday.

Tahj Hutchinson is facing first-degree manslaughter charges in the death of 30-year-old Edwards. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

Police said Hutchinson had confessed to killing Edwards, but after he had changed his story several times. It happened the Monday morning after Mother’s Day after a weekend of arguing and a morning of fighting.

Police said Hutchinson confessed to pinning her down and kneeling on her back and neck until she died. Police also said Hutchinson took 16 minutes to drag and bury Edward’s body into an East Hartford woods Monday evening before driving to East Hartford police to report her missing.

Edwards had been missing for nearly two weeks. South Windsor Police and state police, along with the local community, conducted several searches in the Hartford area and police were ultimately able to track cell phone data.

Edwards was a young mother to a child who was 7-months-old at the time of her death; loved ones who searched for Edwards said she would have never disappeared and left her 7-month-old baby.

The medical examiner ruled Edward’s death a homicide.

