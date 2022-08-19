BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)- A 12-week-old red and tan male Husky puppy — one the owner said he paid $5,000 for several days prior — was stolen during an armed robbery in Bridgeport early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said the robbery occurred between Stratford Avenue and Hollister Street while the victim was waiting in his car with his new dog to pick up a relative.

The victim of the robbery, a 29-year-old Norwalk man, claimed he was approached by three men while in his car. Two of the men allegedly held victim at gunpoint before unsuccessfully trying to steal the vehicle. The victim said he was then pistol-whipped and had his wallet and two cell phones taken.

The dog has been described by the owner as having a large bubble or bump on its belly where the umbilical cord was attached.

Photo courtesy Bridgeport police

The victim suffered a laceration to his head but refused treatment.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Holtz of the Robbery/Burglary Unit at (203) 581-5293, or (475) 422-3451. All information will be kept confidential.