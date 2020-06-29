‘I just flipped:’ Manfredonia arrest warrant details interactions with alleged third victim, fascination with swords

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police (CSP) released the arrest warrant for the additional crimes accused murderer Peter Manfredonia reportedly committed in Willington.

The warrant, released Monday, reveals details of Manfredonia’s crimes, and some pieces of his personality and mental state over that Memorial Day weekend during which he allegedly killed two Connecticut men.

The document details the crime scene from the alleged encounter with Manfredonia’s first two victims, including 62-year-old Theodore DeMers. DeMers was attacked on Mirtl Road, and died en route to the hospital.

According to the warrant, a samurai sword – bent at an angle, and with a fresh “blood-like substance” on the blade – was located in a wooded area near where DeMers was found.

A separate witness, reportedly an acquaintance of Manfredonia at UConn, described his “obsession with samurai swords” and the fact that he owned at least two of them. The witness explained that she had only seen the swords displayed on Manfredonia’s wall or in his closet.

The most thorough details in the warrant come from a resident of Turnpike Road, listed as “Victim #3.” The 73-year-old man was reportedly the victim of a home invasion by Manfredonia, who also stole his truck and firearms.

“Victim #3” told police about detailed conversations between him and Manfredonia, during which Manfredonia told him about his family. In those conversations, when discussing the alleged killing of DeMers, Manfredonia also reportedly told “Victim #3” that he “hadn’t slept in five days” and that he “just flipped.”

According to the statement from “Victim #3”, he asked Manfredonia why he didn’t just turn himself in, and Manfredonia made it clear that was not an option. Manfredonia reportedly told him that “he was going to have two good weeks and then he figured it would end in either a shootout, the death penalty or life in prison.”

The warrant also describes a close call in which a neighbor of “Victim #3” knocked on his door and called when he didn’t answer the door. When the neighbor asked to get together with the homeowner, those plans sealed Manfredonia’s departure the next morning in the stolen Ford F-150, found the next day by Derby police when Manfredonia had made his way to their town.