Illegal dirt bikes, ATVs continue to be nuisance on CT roads, PD working to put a stop to it

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Illegal dirt bikes and ATVs have been roaring down roads in communities across the state, including in Watertown. Police are working to put a stop to this.

“It’s a huge safety issue!” said Jacqueline Torpey, of Watertown. She spotted people on them just the other day. “They were doing wheelies, standing up, and flipping backward. It was very intimidating to see that.”

On Thursday, Watertown Police released photos of these recent incidents. They’re hoping you might have additional photos and videos, can help identify them, or give them information about where these off-road vehicles are being stored.

“The vehicles aren’t registered, they’re not following the rules of the roads, and they’re creating a dangerous situation for a motorist and for themselves,” explained Detective Mark Conway, of Watertown Police.

Detective Conway said they’re working with other departments to address this. “It’s happening in a lot of jurisdictions,” he said.

RELATED: Police arrest juvenile involved in illegal mass dirt bike, ATV ride in East Haven

In East Haven, police made an arrest in a large-scale ATV and dirt bike ride that took place about a week and a half ago.

Police dash cam video captured a large group blocking an intersection and taunting officers are they passed.

In Enfield, a person was caught on surveillance video riding his ATV on the Parkman School property, causing damage to both the field and playground.

If you have any information about these incidents, you’re being urged to give the police a call right away.