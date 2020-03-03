SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor Police arrested an Illinois man Monday for defrauding South Windsor-based TicketNetwork.

Timothy Whitfield, 49, of Illinois, has been accused of defrauding the South Windsor TicketNetwork out of approximately $70,000 dollars.

TicketNetwork is an online marketplace that provides an outlet for buyers and sellers of tickets to various live entertainment events.

The investigation started back in August of 2017 when Whitefield made several over-the-phone purchases for tickets to the 2017 Cincinnati Music Festival through fraudulent accounts. This resulted in him receiving the tickets prior to the fraud being detected.

To further deceive the TicketNetwork, Whitfield even set up a fake banking institution with an employee.

The South Windsor Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit responded to Bradley International Airport to serve an active arrest warrant. Whitfield was brought to Connecticut from a state penitentiary in Kentucky, where he was already serving time for a similar crime.

Whitefield is charged with larceny and telephone fraud and is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond and was transported to Manchester Superior Court Tuesday morning for arraignment.