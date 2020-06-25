‘Imma kill a cop today:’ 24-year-old man from Sandy Hook arrested for allegedly threatening police on Twitter

Conn. (WTNH) — State Police have arrested a 24-year-old suspect from Sandy Hook for allegedly threatening to kill a policeman on Twitter.

According to State Police, officers received a complaint on Wednesday from a Virginia resident concerning a post on Twitter. Police say the Tweet read, “imma kill a cop today and when they ask me why I did it, imma tell them he was acting nervous and looked at me wrong.”

Police later identified and located the suspect of the threatening Tweet. The suspect, 24-year-old Alexander Hassinger, was placed under arrest at his residence in Sandy Hook. He has been charged with breach of peace and harassment, and he is scheduled to appear in court in July.

Hassinger was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond.