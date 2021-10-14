Person arrested following attempted robbery, shooting in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fairfield Police are investigating after an individual received gunshot wounds in an attempted robbery near a Cumberland Farm early Thursday morning.

According to police, they received a report from a Cumberland farms employee that a male gunshot victim had entered the store.

Police say the victim is a delivery driver from Miller Nissan who was shot in the abdomen during a robbery attempt at 930 Kings Highway East.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to undergo surgery. Police say the victim is expected to recover.

Police describe the suspect as a male wearing a hooded sweatshirt, fleeing towards Castle Ave.

Fairfield and Westport’s K9s followed tracks that led to a nearby residence but were unable to locate the suspect at that time.

Police say after another investigation, investigators were led to the residence and took the suspect into custody for questioning at 6:20 a.m.

Fairfield Police say there is no reason to believe additional suspects are at large in this incident and there is no threat to public safety.

This is an ongoing investigation. Keep up to date at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.