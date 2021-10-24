Injuries reported after bar fight at Bridgeport restaurant

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A fight in a Bridgeport bar/restaurant Sunday night resulted in injuries.

Bridgeport Police Department (BDP) responded to a 911 call reporting a fight in the bar “Isla Restaurant” around 8 p.m. According to police, parties inside the restaurant were using beer bottles as weapons. There were several parties involved in the altercation.

One party suffered a laceration to the hand, while another person on the scene endured a laceration to the head. Two AMR Ambulances were called to the scene, and so far, one person was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities report.

At this time, the BPD is still investigating the incident.