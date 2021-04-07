Interpol issues ‘red notice’, expanding search for MIT graduate accused of murdering Yale student

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The search for murder suspect 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan continues as Interpol recently issued a “red notice” for him.

Pan, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology grad student, is the main suspect in the Feb. 6 murder of Yale grad student Kevin Jiang, who was shot and killed on Lawrence Street in the East Rock section of New Haven.

ABC News said the red notice was at the request of the U.S. Marshals. This red notice is to send an international alert regarding the search and is not an international arrest warrant.

The U.S. Marshals expanded the manhunt nationwide at the end of February, and they are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading up to the location and arrest of Pan.

Pan is wanted for murder and second-degree larceny.

“Pan should be considered armed and dangerous,” the U.S. Marshals said in a statement ABC News obtained. “Individuals should not attempt to apprehend him themselves.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the federal law enforcement agency at 1-877-926-8332 or submit tips online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

