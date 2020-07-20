Investigation underway after man injured in Hamden shooting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a shooting in Hamden that left one man injured early Monday morning.

Police say that at around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of Morse Street and Winchester Avenue for the report of shots fired.

Officers then located several shell casings in that area and a witness told them a silver Audi was involved.

Shortly later, a gunshot victim arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital with a wound to the arm. The victim had been taken to the hospital in a silver Audi.

Police say that the victim was uncooperative with the investigation. His identity has not yet been released.

Hamden Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting contact them at (203) 230-4000.