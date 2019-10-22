‘It keeps replaying in my head’: 2 Waterbury hit-and-run victims looking for answers after being left for dead

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two hit-and-run victims are recovering after they were left for dead after being hit by a car Friday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., 20-year-old Mariah Rivera and 18-year-old Francis Jourdain were walking on Waterville Street, in Waterbury, when they were hit by a black Sedan.

The impact threw Jourdain into a guardrail and knocked Rivera unconscious.

“The car hit my leg, and I flipped over the car and hit the guardrail,” Jourdain said.

When he came to, he said he panicked when he saw his friend on the ground but knew he had to call for help.

He searched threw a pile of leaves and dialed 911.

“Seeing my friend who I thought was dead on the floor … not knowing what to do,” he trailed off.

Rivera said the situation was terrifying.

“I had blood all over me, and I wouldn’t wake up,” she explained. “I have 10 stitches coming up from my head into my eye. I got a slash in my shoulder; a slash in my liver.”

As for Jourdain, he said he can’t stop reliving the moment.

“It keeps replaying in my head,” he said. “It’s just a bad memory I don’t want to think about anymore.”

Police are still looking for the driver and haven’t released much information about the case.

However, residents who live near the road think speeding could be a factor.

“I expected this would happen anyway because [when] they travel this road, they’re doing 65 miles an hour maybe faster and no one’s doing anything about it,” said Stephen Mudry.

Despite what caused the incident, Jourdain’s mother said she can’t understand how someone could hit them and then just take off.

“It’s hard to understand how somebody can just leave two kids on the side of the road like dead animals,” Ashley Baron said.

While Jourdain and Rivera are still recovering, they said they’re thankful they’re still alive.

“Thank God that we’re OK,” Jourdain said. We’re breathing.”

Those with any information are asked to contact police.