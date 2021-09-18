Jewett City man arrested after reportedly driving drunk with children

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Jewett City man was arrested after driving drunk with children Friday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m., troopers were notified about an erratic driver of a silver Nissan Altima which entered a shopping plaza.

The vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed, going over curbs and nearly hitting barriers. An officer was able to locate the vehicle and identify the 31-year old man inside of a local business.

Police report a four, three, and two-year-old were inside the car. The accused driver failed a sobriety test. Police say the driver was also in possession of a controlled substance.

The 31-year-old man was placed under arrest and held on $75,000 bail. He was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol/ Drugs with Child Passenger(s), Three counts of Risk of Injury, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Troopers stayed on the scene to help care for and comfort the three children in the vehicle. Officers and Aldi’s staff provided new shoes, snacks, and drinks to help comfort the kids.

The children were brought to a family member by the troopers.