Judge grants injunction, prevents firing of Hamden officer involved in shooting of unarmed couple

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut judge has granted an order that prevents Hamden from firing the officer who shot at an unarmed couple in New Haven back in April.

Hamden’s Acting Police chief recommended Officer Devin Eaton be fired due to his actions in the shooting incident.

The injunction – granted Friday – blocks the Police Commission from ruling on that recommendation.

Eaton has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the shooting.

Yale University police Officer Terrance Pollock, who was also involved in the shooting, is on paid leave.