Jury finds man guilty of murder in 2017 shooting death

by: Associated Press

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with murder and other charges in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man has been found guilty.

The New Haven Register reports a Superior Court jury found 19-year-old James Graham guilty of murder and other charges Thursday in the shooting of Leeandre Benton.

Benton, of Hamden, was killed near the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail in Hamden in 2017.

Prosecutors say Graham shot Benton in an attempted robbery. Graham argued in his testimony that Benton had ambushed and opened fire on him and two other men charged in the case.

He faces up to 85 years in prison and will be sentenced Dec. 12.

The other two defendants, Robert Moye and Brennen Coleman, both 23 and of New Haven, are in custody awaiting trial.

