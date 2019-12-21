Juvenile arrested for illegal possession of a firearm in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile was arrested for illegally possessing a gun in Stamford.

According to police, on Thursday, Dec. 19, police noticed a vehicle with dark tinted windows during a traffic stop. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over at which point it pulled into a parking lot on Shippan Avenue and both the driver and passenger ran from the parked car.

Stamford police said they had suspicions the two occupants of the vehicle were fleeing the scene for reasons more than just the tinted windows.

A police foot pursuit led to another parking lot along the road. Officers were able to apprehend one of the occupants. Upon searching him, they found a loaded Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun near his waist.

The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old of Stamford. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Bridgeport and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a high capacity magazine and interfering with police.

Police are still searching for the driver of the vehicle.