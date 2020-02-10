 

Juvenile arrested for robbery, reckless endangerment, posing as cashier at Krauszer’s in Branford

Crime

by: Page Meyer (WTNH Intern)

BRANFORD, CONN. (WTNH) – A juvenile suspect has been charged with robbery, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace after robbing a Krauszer’s in Branford on Sunday.

Branford police received a 911 call for a robbery-in-progress at Krauszer’s Food Store at 170 Cedar St. on Sunday. The caller reported a male wearing a black mask behind the counter pretending to be an employee.

A juvenile suspect was found with stolen cash and a dual bladed 6-inch knife, that police said he flashed to the cashier during the incident.

Neither employees involved nor customers who witnessed the incident from inside the store were injured.

The suspect has since been charged and transported by police to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Bridgeport.

