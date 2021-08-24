Juvenile arrested for stealing car from I-95 rest stop, involvement in crash after police pursuit

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile is facing charges for stealing a car and leading state police on a pursuit in Madison, which ended in a car crash.

State police said at around 4:21 p.m. Monday, a 911 call alerted troopers of a gray Range Rover driving erratically before pulling into the Interstate-95 Northbound Madison rest area.

At around 4:30 p.m. the Range Rover was on the road again, and state police were able to scan the vehicle’s plates as it passed by. They determined the plates were stolen. While trying to catch up with the Range Rover, state police learned that a gray Honda Civic was stolen from the same rest area the Range Rover was a few minutes earlier.

A trooper was able to locate both vehicles traveling together on I-95 north. The trooper followed the two vehicles off of Exit 67 at Old Saybrook and onto I-95 Southbound.

The Honda Civic started to speed up, passing vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway. Troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop near Exit 66, but the Honda Civic sped up. Troopers said they disengaged and slowed down to wait for the Range Rover.

While slowing down, police saw the aftermath of the Honda Civic colliding with two other vehicles.

A 15-year-old boy, who was the only person in the Honda Civic, was transported to the hospital for treatment. Two occupants in another vehicle involved were also transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The juvenile received treatment in the hospital under state police supervision. He will face the following charges in court: