Juvenile leads Bridgeport PD on car chase, crashes into home

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile was detained and hospitalized after leading police on a car chase through Bridgeport Thursday. The chase ended when the juvenile crashed into a home.

Bridgeport Police Department report that they were led on a car chase by a vehicle driven by – what was later determined to be – a juvenile.

The chase ended around 1:03 p.m., when, police say, the juvenile crashed the car into a structure in the 600 block of Williams Street.

No one else was injured and there are no reports of the house being damaged. The car the juvenile was driving was towed from the scene.