Juvenile suspect arrested in the shooting of a man over drug deal

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting of an adult male Friday night in Avon.

In a mutually coordinated response officers of the Canton, Simsbury, and Avon Police Departments, respectively, responded to a report of a shooting at 9:41 p.m. at a home on Elizabeth Road in Canton.

Officers secured a perimeter in the area and asked the occupants of one residence to exit, where a 17-year-old was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Investigators searched the home where they located and seized a firearm. Witness interviews matched the statement given to police by the victim, and subsequently an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect.

An initial investigation revealed a second location which was identified as the actual place of the shooting, on Hillcrest Drive in Avon.

A 20-year-old had been identified as the victim of a gunshot injury. He had been already transported to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury and was released.

The shooting is believed to have occurred over a disagreement during a drug transaction between the suspect and victim.

The suspect was charged with 1st degree assault and was transported to Hartford Detention pending an arraignment.

An investigation in this case is ongoing.