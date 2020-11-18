Kidnapping suspect free on bail after being charged with 36-year-old crimes

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A kidnapping suspect free on bail Tuesday after being charged with 36-year-old crimes. Investigators used DNA and good old fashion police work to arrest the suspect.

The motto of the Cold Case unit is they ‘never forget’. It’s been 36 years but they have now solved four sexual assaults dating back to 1984.

John Fahey of the state’s attorney’s office told News 8, “We have talked to all four victims; they are on board and ecstatic as you might expect.”

In the arrest warrant, investigators say it was stranger sexual assault, kidnapping, and it happened right inside the victims’ home.

All four cases are basically the same: a man breaks into a house late at night, enters the bedroom of sleeping women, blindfolds them, sexually assaults them, and then stays in the apartment for hours sometimes drinking their beer or eating their food before leaving.

In one case, a mother was sleeping with her two-year-old when attacked and forced to carry the sleeping child blindfolded to another bedroom before her assault.

Investigators say, they used a national DNA database to hone in on their suspect, 69-year-old Michael Sharpe of Marlborough, who has been arrested and charged with kidnapping since the statute of limitation has run out on sexual assault.

Investigators say they retrieved his DNA from trash in front of his house.

“We were able to secure one bag of garbage that had mail with his name on it, two belts, and a fork and the lab was able to secure DNA off the belt which was enough to give us a search warrant for the confirmatory sample,” Fahey said.

The four sexual assault cases were spread out across Connecticut: one in Rocky Hill, another in Middletown, one in Bloomfield, another one in Windsor.

The Cold Case unit has reached out to all four victims to let them know and arrest has been made in their case 36 years later. The victims relieved somebody has been charged with a crime.

“The first thing one victim said was ‘it’s great, I’ll be able to sleep three hours tonight instead of two that I’ve been getting since 1984’. And another victim indicated that is one of the reasons she never got married,” Fahey said.

In 2014, Sharpe resigned from the Jumoke Academy in Hartford after his criminal history, which prosecutors say includes federal crimes, came to light.

We tried calling Sharpe at his house, he never answered, but he will answer the charges in court.