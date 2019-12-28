Breaking News
Large police presence at gas station on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden

Crime

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A large police presence has been reported on Dixwell Avenue and Third Street in Hamden.

Police seem to be focused on a gas station. The Express Fuel is completely tapped off for an active investigation.

It appears that police were going through the contents of a white Nissan Altima. They removed what appears to be drugs and drug paraphernalia.

No word yet on the nature of the incident or if any injuries have occurred.

This is a breaking story. Stay with WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.

