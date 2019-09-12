Late Meriden mother’s ex-fiancé appears in court for domestic violence charges

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The case involving a Meriden man accused of strangling and attacking his ex-fiancé has been continued.

That decision was made by a judge when Jason Watson appeared in court on Thursday morning.

Watson has not been charged with murder, but he has been described by a judge as the main suspect in the murder case of Perrie Mason.

The Meriden mother disappeared August 18th. The day before, there were two 911 calls from her phone, but police have not described the calls or said if they sent an officer to check them out.

Investigators then discovered her remains near where Watson worked. He’s behind bars right now for strangulation, assault, and unlawful restraint.

These charges stemmed from pictures and evidence found on Mason’s phone. So far, he’s plead not guilty and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Watson is due back in court on September 24th.