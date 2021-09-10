Lawyer: Confession in family slayings illegally obtained

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The defense attorneys for a Connecticut physical therapist accused of killing his wife and their three children at their home in central Florida want his initial confession excluded from his trial.

Anthony Todt talked to detectives when he was arrested at the hospital following the January 2020 killings. Assistant Public Defender Peter Schmer said in an Aug. 31 motion that they didn’t properly inform him of his Miranda rights.

He says 45-year-old Todt was “suicidal” and had diminished capacity because he was under the influence of a Benadryl overdose. Todt, who worked in Connecticut and spent weekends in Florida with his family, has pleaded not guilty.