Local Bridgeport man arrested in connection to a homicide in March

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Detective Heanue of Bridgeport Police arrested a local man in connection to a homicide that occurred in Bridgeport March on Wednesday.

Eric Ayala, 23, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges.

According to police, the victim, Gregory Ingrams, was not the intended target. Ayala didn’t know that the previous owner left and Ingram rented the apartment. The shots were fired through the door of Ingram’s apartment and killed Ingram.

Ayala is being charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit. His bond is set at $1 million and is set to appear in court in Bridgeport on Friday.