Local Plainfield man arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing

PLAINFIELD, Conn., (WTNH)– Plainfield police arrested and charged a local man with first-degree criminal trespassing after being released from custody early Thursday morning.

Plainfield police had an active arrest warrant on 32-year-old Curt Rivard from a domestic disturbance on Sept. 11. Before police arrived at the scene, Rivard fled. According to reports, Rivard returned to the scene, contacting the victim from the woods, saying he was watching as the police were doing their investigation.

Police had a K-9 track conducted after the witness reported seeing a male matching Rovard’s description fleeing on foot but he was not located.

A warrant for Rivard’s arrest was placed and he was later found and arrested. Police charged Riavrd with disorderly conduct, second-degree threatening, and interfering with a police investigation.

Rivard was released early Friday morning after securing his $2500 bond.

Not too long after Rivard’s release, an officer was conducting a patrol check of the victim’s residence and noticed Rivard enter the driveway. Rivard was arrested and charged with violation of conditions of release and first-degree criminal trespass.

Rivard’s bond is set at $25,000.