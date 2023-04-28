MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect in an armed robbery of a luxury watch store Friday afternoon in Madison.

Officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at 2:29 p.m. at The Watch Store on Boston Post Road. Upon arrival, police learned a suspect allegedly assaulted employees and left them with minor injuries.

Police said the suspect used a stun gun and loaded firearm, during the robbery.

Police describe the suspect as a white man wearing a baseball hat, sunglasses, a gray surgical mask, a blue long-sleeve shirt, a blue United States Postal Service vest and black Nike athletic pants.

Police said the suspect also visited the business a day before the robbery.

The alleged armed robbery suspect inside the property on Thursday, a day prior to the crime (CREDIT: MPD)

The alleged armed robbery suspect in the store on Friday (CREDIT: MPD)

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 203-245-6500.