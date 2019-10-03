Man accused of exposing himself on CT Transit bus

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman in a CT Transit bus on Wednesday.

The woman told East Haven Police Bernard Moore, 40, got on the bus and sat right next to her. He then proceeded to place his hand on the woman’s thigh and performed a lewd act.

The woman said she got off the bus on Coe Avenue and went to the Gulf Gas Station to try to get away from Moore, but he followed her the whole way, according to police.

Moore told police he didn’t know where he was and believed he went on the wrong bus.

Police then arrested Moore and charged him with Breach of Peace, Stalking and Public Indecency.

Moore was held on a $5,000 bond and faced a judge on Thursday.