Man accused of killing Yale grad student facing judge in attempt to reduce $20-million bond Tuesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Qinxuan Pan, the Massachusetts man accused of killing a Yale graduate student and the eluding police for three months, will be in court Tuesday. Pan is expected to seek a bail reduction, which is currently $20-million.

Pan, a former MIT student, is facing murder and larceny charges in the death of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang. He was killed in New Haven’s East Rock neighborhood back in February. At the time of the incident, Jiang was leaving his fiance Zion Perry’s home.

Witnesses describe seeing a black SUV in the area. Police found that vehicle and tracked it to Pan. Jiang’s DNA was reportedly found inside the vehicle.

Investigations led police to a nearby Best Westen, missing him by just hours, but finding a gun, ammo and several license plates. The murder weapon was not found.

U.S. Marshals tracked Pan’s parents to Georgia five days later. The parents said they got a call from Pan, saying he needed help, and they left Massachusetts to pick him up in Connecticut. Pan was not with his parents when police found them.

A prosecutor said U.S. Marshals caught Pan in Alabama in May.

The intent of the murder is yet to be determined. However, Perry told authorities that she knew Pan briefly while the two overlapped at MIT two years ago. They attended Christian group events and stayed in intermittent touch over social media, but nothing more.