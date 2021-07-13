Man accused of killing Yale grad student facing judge in attempt to reduce $20-million bond Tuesday

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Qinxuan Pan – arrested in the Feb. 2021 killing of Yale grad student Kevin Jiang

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Qinxuan Pan, the Massachusetts man accused of killing a Yale graduate student and the eluding police for three months, will be in court Tuesday. Pan is expected to seek a bail reduction, which is currently $20-million.

Pan, a former MIT student, is facing murder and larceny charges in the death of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang. He was killed in New Haven’s East Rock neighborhood back in February. At the time of the incident, Jiang was leaving his fiance Zion Perry’s home.

Witnesses describe seeing a black SUV in the area. Police found that vehicle and tracked it to Pan. Jiang’s DNA was reportedly found inside the vehicle.

Investigations led police to a nearby Best Westen, missing him by just hours, but finding a gun, ammo and several license plates. The murder weapon was not found.

U.S. Marshals tracked Pan’s parents to Georgia five days later. The parents said they got a call from Pan, saying he needed help, and they left Massachusetts to pick him up in Connecticut. Pan was not with his parents when police found them.

A prosecutor said U.S. Marshals caught Pan in Alabama in May.

The intent of the murder is yet to be determined. However, Perry told authorities that she knew Pan briefly while the two overlapped at MIT two years ago. They attended Christian group events and stayed in intermittent touch over social media, but nothing more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Some New Haven parents not letting up, hoping more action taken against now demoted principal for using racial slur

News /

Quadruplets move forward as individuals after all four graduate from Yale

News /

'It's a beautiful day': Waterbury community rallies around family that lost home in huge condo fire

News /

Foote School in New Haven expanding and accepting new students to Horizons program

News /

Wallingford teen collects books for Connecticut kids for almost a decade

News /

Police identify victim shot, killed on Bronson St. in Waterbury

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss